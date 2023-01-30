EffectiveGPT is the resource for ChatGPT prompts! With a user-generated database of prompts, this app is designed to help users quickly find the most effective prompts for their needs and easily apply them.
Create workflows that suit the way you work and save time.
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thank you for taking the time to check out EffectiveGPT launch on Product Hunt! Your thoughts and feedback about the product is greatly appreciated. If there is anything you'd like to see improved or added in the future, please do let me know."