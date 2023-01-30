Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → EffectiveGPT
EffectiveGPT

EffectiveGPT

Get accurate ChatGPT prompts

Free
EffectiveGPT is the resource for ChatGPT prompts! With a user-generated database of prompts, this app is designed to help users quickly find the most effective prompts for their needs and easily apply them.
Launched in Productivity, User Experience, Artificial Intelligence by
EffectiveGPT
monday.com
monday.com
Ad
Create workflows that suit the way you work and save time.

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for taking the time to check out EffectiveGPT launch on Product Hunt! Your thoughts and feedback about the product is greatly appreciated. If there is anything you'd like to see improved or added in the future, please do let me know."

EffectiveGPT
The makers of EffectiveGPT
About this launch
EffectiveGPT
EffectiveGPTGet accurate ChatGPT prompts
0
reviews
4
followers
EffectiveGPT by
EffectiveGPT
was hunted by
Recurrsed
in Productivity, User Experience, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Recurrsed
. Featured on January 30th, 2023.
EffectiveGPT
is not rated yet. This is EffectiveGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#34