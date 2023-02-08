Products
EffectiveApe
EffectiveApe
Your Personal AI Writing Assistant For Gmail
Don't know how to tell your pesky manager to fu*k off? Or your annoying customer that there are no more revisions? Do you struggle with your English? Simply type a couple of keywords and EffectiveApe writes an entire email for you within seconds.
Launched in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
EffectiveApe
About this launch
EffectiveApe
Your Personal AI Writing Assistant For Gmail
EffectiveApe by
EffectiveApe
was hunted by
Karol Krajcir
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Karol Krajcir
and
Matt Gallik
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
EffectiveApe
is not rated yet. This is EffectiveApe's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#117
