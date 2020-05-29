Deals
Eeyo 1 by Gogoro
The ebike redesigned from the road up
Biking
Transportation
Whether navigating a speedy work commute, or just cruising around town, the Gogoro Eeyo is city riding at its best.
Featured
35 minutes ago
Gogoro's Eeyo 1 is a lightweight e-bike designed for the city
The Eeyo 1, therefore, is a lightweight steed designed for the city. The standard model weighs just 27.5 pounds (roughly 12KG), which is lighter than every e-bike I've reviewed to date, including the VanMoof S3 and fast-folding Gocycle GXi.
Gogoro's Eeyo 1 is the 'sports car' of e-bikes
The Taiwanese startup, known for its sleek electric scooters, is now venturing into e-bikes with two models called the Eeyo 1 and Eeyo 1S. They cost $3,899 and $4,599, respectively, and offer 40-55 miles of pedal-assist range. They come to the US, Europe, and Taiwan this summer.
