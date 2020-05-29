Eeyo 1 by Gogoro

Gogoro's Eeyo 1 is the 'sports car' of e-bikes The Taiwanese startup, known for its sleek electric scooters, is now venturing into e-bikes with two models called the Eeyo 1 and Eeyo 1S. They cost $3,899 and $4,599, respectively, and offer 40-55 miles of pedal-assist range. They come to the US, Europe, and Taiwan this summer.