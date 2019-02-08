Edward works in the background on a mobile phone, listening to events such as phone calls, meetings or e-mails. In their context, he generates intelligent notifications and reminders.
The assistant automates the most typical activities related to creating summary notes or setting subsequent steps related to the sales process.
Smart reminders! Speech recognition! Manager's dashboard!
Edward improved the functioning of the sales department :-)Kamil Cupiał has used this product for one year.
