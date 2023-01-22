Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → EduTube

EduTube

Platform to discover educational YouTube videos

Free Options
EduTube is a platform to explore a carefully chosen collection of high-quality educational YouTube videos. I started this project because my food always got cold while searching for a good YouTube video to watch while eating.
Launched in Education, YouTube, Entertainment by
EduTube
About this launch
1review
4
followers
was hunted by
Basti Völkl
in Education, YouTube, Entertainment. Made by
Basti Völkl
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#136