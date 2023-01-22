Products
EduTube
EduTube
Platform to discover educational YouTube videos
Stats
EduTube is a platform to explore a carefully chosen collection of high-quality educational YouTube videos. I started this project because my food always got cold while searching for a good YouTube video to watch while eating.
Launched in
Education
,
YouTube
,
Entertainment
by
EduTube
About this launch
EduTube
Discover hand-picked educational YouTube videos
1
review
4
followers
Follow for updates
EduTube by
EduTube
was hunted by
Basti Völkl
in
Education
,
YouTube
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Basti Völkl
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
EduTube
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is EduTube's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#136
