Quick, effortless feedback for Google Meet lessons

Edu-pal lets teachers send questions effortlessly and get real-time answers from their students, to gain better picture of what their students know.
Markus Zhang
Maker
16-year-old Co-founder of Edu-pal
Dear ProductHunt, We (@markus_zhang, @gilbert_foo, @j1_g8, @nat_goh) are Edu-pal, four sixteen-year-olds launching our very first app. During the COVID-19 lockdown, my classmates and I found our teachers struggling to move their teaching into the online space. We created Edu-pal to replicate the way teachers gauge whether students understand the material in the online space. We wanted to make e-learning just a bit easier for our teachers, and now we want to do the same for teachers worldwide. We optimised for simplicity and ease-of-use to the extreme. Teachers can ask any question with a click, and we fill in all the missing fields (e.g. options, answer, etc) for them. We hope Edu-pal will alleviate some of your troubles in online learning amid the new normal, and we look forward to hearing what you think!
Milan vd Bovenkamp
Making ideas come alive 🚀🚀 🚀
Can it also be used in other web based video conferencing tools? Like Teams, Whereby or other video tools?
Markus Zhang
Maker
16-year-old Co-founder of Edu-pal
For now, Edu-pal only supports Google Meet (from a quick survey we determined many schools use Meet compared to other web-based platforms), but we are hard at work supporting other platforms, so please stay tuned on our website!
Teddy T
I am 16
seems legit
Lianne Ng
fhdsfkj
i like it. 10/10
Markus Zhang
Maker
16-year-old Co-founder of Edu-pal
Thank you for your support!
selina c-z
Tech Enthusiast from Singapore
As we pick up learning via online from 2020 onward, I often ask myself how could teachers easily gauge the level of understanding amongst students in a systematic way via online; how could we conduct group quizzes to make online learning just as interactive as in-classroom. Then we found EDU- Pal!
Markus Zhang
Maker
16-year-old Co-founder of Edu-pal
This is precisely the spirit of Edu-pal, thank you for capturing it so well!
Aidan Cerasi
I have a cat
I would recommend 10/10
