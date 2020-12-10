discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Markus Zhang
Maker16-year-old Co-founder of Edu-pal
Dear ProductHunt, We (@markus_zhang, @gilbert_foo, @j1_g8, @nat_goh) are Edu-pal, four sixteen-year-olds launching our very first app. During the COVID-19 lockdown, my classmates and I found our teachers struggling to move their teaching into the online space. We created Edu-pal to replicate the way teachers gauge whether students understand the material in the online space. We wanted to make e-learning just a bit easier for our teachers, and now we want to do the same for teachers worldwide. We optimised for simplicity and ease-of-use to the extreme. Teachers can ask any question with a click, and we fill in all the missing fields (e.g. options, answer, etc) for them. We hope Edu-pal will alleviate some of your troubles in online learning amid the new normal, and we look forward to hearing what you think!
Share
@markus_zhang @gilbert_foo @j1_g8 @nat_goh very clear usecase and nicely done. Can it also be used in other web based video conferencing tools? Like Teams, Whereby or other video tools?
@lianne_ng Thank you for your support!
As we pick up learning via online from 2020 onward, I often ask myself how could teachers easily gauge the level of understanding amongst students in a systematic way via online; how could we conduct group quizzes to make online learning just as interactive as in-classroom. Then we found EDU- Pal!
I would recommend 10/10