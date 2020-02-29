Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ronnit Wilmersdörffer
Maker
Excited to finally present to the internet: Edtr.io! We started developing Edtr.io for and with serlo.org, Germany's biggest free e-learning platform and Schul-Cloud, an e-learning tool backed by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research. With both projects aimed primarily at not particularly tech-savvy teachers, the requirement for Edtr.io was to provide a low-threshold, intuitive editing experience that would require no more skill than editing a Word document. Since both projects aimed to diversify the available content in the future, total adaptability to any use case was a second requirement. And by any use case we mean literally any use case: from email marketing to digital archiving to blogging and beyond - any form of web editing that requires non-techy people (or any type of people with a low tolerance for fiddly UX) to create or edit content online. So here we are: an intuitive, open source, fully adaptable web editing experience. Check out the demo and documentation on our website (https://edtr.io) and let us know what you think! We would also like to use the launch to thank @_aeneasr of ORY, who lay the groundworks for Edtr.io with the ORY Editor (now: Reactpage).
UpvoteShare