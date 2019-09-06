Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Will Lord
Built by a small, dedicated team that really cares about education the EdPlace app has now been completely overhauled. Web, iOS and Android apps give access to thousands of activities in maths, English, science and 11+ from Year 1 all the way to GCSE, all written by qualified teachers. After six amazing years with the team I'm leaving this month so this isn't self-promotion! I'll continue to use it with my kids and you should too!
UpvoteShare