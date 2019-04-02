Three years of development, 24 repos, 500 merged PRs. Editor.js is here.
A block-styled editor for rich media stories. It outputs clean data in JSON instead of heavy HTML markup. Designed to be API extendable and pluggable.
Free and open-source 🤩
Peter SavchenkoMaker@peter_savchenko · CodeX founder, spark.ru cofounder
Hi there. We have been working on this project more than three years. Several large media projects help us to test and debug the Editor, to make it's core more stable. At the same time we significantly improved the API. So there are few key features: - Block-styled - Clean data output - API pluggable - Open source What does it mean «block-styled» In other editors the workspace is provided by single contenteditable element in where you can create different HTML markup. Editor.js workspace consists of separate Blocks: paragraphs, headings, images, lists, quotes, etc. Each of them is an independent contenteditable element (or more complex structure) provided by Plugin and united by Editor's Core. At the same time, most useful features as arrow-navigation, copy & paste, cross block selection and others works almost as in the familiar editors. About clean data As you can see on the last screen, there are clean JSON output: list of structural Blocks with their content description. You can use this data to easy render in Web, native mobile/desctop application, pass to Audio Readers, create templates for Facebook Instant Articles, AMP, RSS, create chat-bots and many other. Also, clean data can be useful for backend processing: sanitizing, validation, injecting an advertising or other stuff, extracting Headings, make covers for social networks from Image Blocks and other. About API A key value of the Editor is the API. All main functional units of the Editor.js — Blocks, Inline Formatting Tools, Block Tunes — are provided by external plugins that uses simple and powerful Editor's API. 🤓 Editor.js is more than just an editor. It is a new born open-source community of developers and contributors. Anyone can create new cool API features and plugins. Thanks for your interest. Hope you enjoy Editor.js. Peter Savchenko, CodeX
