Tony Ennis
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! I've been building websites of various shapes and sizes for the past 10 years. I've worked with every CMS you can imagine, but always came up against 2 sticky problems: 1. Once the design has been finished and the code written, how do we allow the site editors to update content without needing a developer to make code changes? 2. How do we allow people to make those changes without needing to be trained and on-boarded to a heavy CMS, where they can easily break things? Editmode solves both of these problems. Editmode allows creative teams to build websites in their language and framework of choice, and make the content editable selectively, in a way they control. The system is underpinned by a simple headless CMS, meaning your content can be accessed from anywhere, but the product is more than just another Content Management System. Right now, editing content on custom-built websites is a pain, but we believe it doesn't have to be. We want to make it as quick and seamless to update content on your custom-built site, as it is to edit your Wix or Squarespace site. Right now we're functional for websites running on ruby on rails, but we're working hard on building support for more frameworks and platforms in the coming weeks. If you think Editmode would solve a problem for you, I'd really love to hear from you! Please reach out here or on the website. Thanks so much! Tony
