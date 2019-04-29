Log In
Editional

Create and discover digital collectibles on your iPhone

Instantly create and collect provably authentic digital creations secured on the blockchain with Editional, the first mobile app for creating and discovering unique digital collectibles!
John Egan · CEO, Vault.io
Hi! I'm one of the cofounders of the company that built Editional! Happy to answer questions and would love to hear feedback and invite everyone to download and try it out. We're really excited to have built the first mobile application that makes blockchain collectibles accessible to anyone. There's no cost to create, claim, or transfer Editional collectibles and you don't need cryptocurrency to participate. We're hoping Editional becomes a place for people to start to really dig their teeth into this new NFT format and discover the types of unique content that are best suited to scarcity.
