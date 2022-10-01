Products
Edith & Nous
Edith & Nous
A SaaS platform for writers and publishers
Édith & Nous is a platform that allows writers to increase their chances of finding a publisher and allows publishers to manage their acquisition policy and their editorial strategy.
Edith & Nous
About this launch
Edith & Nous
A SaaS platform for writers and publishers
Edith & Nous by
Edith & Nous
was hunted by
Axel Vaindal
Axel Vaindal
Featured on October 3rd, 2022.
Edith & Nous
is not rated yet. This is Edith & Nous's first launch.
