This is the latest launch from editGPT
editGPT

editGPT

Proofread, edit and improve your writing, your way

Your all-in-one customizable AI editor Proofreading and editing is a tedious task, even with AI. The new editor makes the editing process easier and more convenient. Use our pre-built editing prompts or simply add your own custom prompts.
Launched in
Writing
Text Editors
Artificial Intelligence
editGPT
About this launch
editGPT
Proofread and track changes to your writing in chatGPT
49
editGPT by
editGPT
was hunted by
shuafeiwang
in Writing, Text Editors, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
shuafeiwang
. Featured on December 22nd, 2023.
editGPT
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on February 28th, 2023.
16
2
#21
#127