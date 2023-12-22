Products
This is the latest launch from editGPT
See editGPT’s previous launch →
editGPT
editGPT
Proofread, edit and improve your writing, your way
Your all-in-one customizable AI editor Proofreading and editing is a tedious task, even with AI. The new editor makes the editing process easier and more convenient. Use our pre-built editing prompts or simply add your own custom prompts.
Launched in
Writing
Text Editors
Artificial Intelligence
by
editGPT
About this launch
editGPT
Proofread and track changes to your writing in chatGPT
1
review
49
followers
editGPT by
editGPT
was hunted by
shuafeiwang
in
Writing
,
Text Editors
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
shuafeiwang
. Featured on December 22nd, 2023.
editGPT
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on February 28th, 2023.
