Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
editGPT
editGPT
Proofread and track changes to your writing in chatGPT
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A chrome extension that lets turns chatGPT into a proofreader, allowing for a better user experience wihle proofreading and editing your content. You can quickly view, accept and reject changes.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Writing
,
Languages
+1 by
editGPT
Segment's Customer Data Platform Report
Ad
Discover the trends powering customer data in our CDP Report
About this launch
editGPT
Proofread and track changes to your writing in chatGPT
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
editGPT by
editGPT
was hunted by
shuafeiwang
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Writing
,
Languages
. Made by
shuafeiwang
. Featured on February 28th, 2023.
editGPT
is not rated yet. This is editGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#89
Report