EditEddy by Headliner
EditEddy by Headliner
Text-based online podcast editor
Free
Eddy makes audio editing simple - upload your spoken word audio, get a fast, reliable transcript then edit your audio by editing the text. Remove filler words with the click of a button & correct any errors in the transcript.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Maker Tools
by
EditEddy by Headliner
About this launch
EditEddy by Headliner by
EditEddy by Headliner
was hunted by
baileydrake
in
Productivity
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
baileydrake
,
neilmody
and
Oliver Wellington
. Featured on June 1st, 2022.
EditEddy by Headliner
is not rated yet. This is EditEddy by Headliner's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Daily rank
#21
Weekly rank
#40
