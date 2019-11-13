Edison Calendar.

Discussion
Hello Hunters, We conducted a small survey to understand why people set or don't set goals. Very few people set goals and those are mainly related to career and financial status. We became curious to understand why many don't even set goals despite having goals. The main reason and also the underrated one is "fear of not reaching it" and the second one is they don't know how to draw the path to reach it. Few are even skeptical to write down what to do they want to finish this week. What we are trying to do is help them to write down their gaol in a hierarchical manner. The daily task should map to the bigger goal so that every day they can see a clear path towards their goal. Please let me know your thoughts and ideas.
