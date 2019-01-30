EdgeWise Connect keeps you online at the edge of Wi-Fi, rescuing you from where videos freeze, and calls drop. It runs in the background and swoops in to seamlessly switch you between Wi-Fi and cell, preventing slow or non-working hotspots from interrupting your online activities. Free until 3/1/19. 3% of revenues go to rescue owls.
- Pros:
It's very simple to use - just one button and you're doneCons:
Nothing so far
What I've seen so far: phone doesn't get stuck on any bad WiFis, so Spotify can keep on streaming without any hiccups.Cristian Miculi has used this product for one day.
Alex GizisMaker@alexgizis · CEO, Connectify
EdgeWise connect is based off the same connection bonding technology that we used to make Speedify ( https://www.producthunt.com/post... ). But as Speedify has evolved, we've kept adding features that people wanted until it's become targeted at power users. EdgeWise is a clean start, you don't have to worry about any settings, the whole user interface is one On/Off switch. I think there might be a lesson here somewhere for other product designers...
Jake Mor@jakemor · Building FitnessAI
This seems really cool! I'm a bit confused as a developer though — what APIs are you calling in the background to get the job done? Do apps have the ability to toggle wifi in the background?
Elena ZhizhimontovaPro@zelena · Co-Founder, TogethAR | Developer+Artist
This sounds like magic! 🔮 If I'm in the elevator, would it try to use each wifi it sees on its way and smoothly transition to the next one? 😛
John@pregenun · Curator of Tupa.co.nf / wannabe desinger
Looks like there is a trend with one-button apps, It did me think about 1.1.1.1. I will give it a try if you're bringin this to android
