edelkrone FlexTILT Head 3D

Hey Product Hunters, This is Levent from edelkrone marketing team. We’re so excited to launch our first ORTAK product - FlexTILT Head 3D, which is the 3D printable version of FlexTILT Head 2, edelkrone’s best-selling tripod head as ultimate pan & tilt solution. ORTAK is a new co-manufacturing approach that allows anyone to own fully-functional, high-tech products at greatly reduced prices. With ORTAK method, products are manufactured by you and edelkrone together. We believe this new co-manufacturing approach will inspire many companies&people as 3D printers will be in every house or at least in every street soon. We are talking about a never-before-experienced product development world and can’t wait to hear your feedback. ps: Tolga is one of the makers of FlexTILT Head 3D and he is ready to answer your questions.
