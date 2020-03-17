Discussion
1 Review
Victoria Petrova
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! We are happy to launch Eddy – a chatbot that guides you through the world of Product Management. I work in Product Management and my co-founder Vitaly @vitaly_shtan, who is a banker, shares my passion in this domain. Split by 7 years of product-related experience, yet we faced the same issue: when it comes to exploration of professional content, traditional approaches to search fail. The search engine’s feed is overwhelming, unstructured and doesn't validate the learning outcome for you. We examined thousands of materials on the Internet and spent long days and nights cleaning-up, curating and systemizing. First, we identified sources well-received in the Product Management community. Then we 'chained' the content into logical sequences and added hand-made quizzes. Now Eddy is here to present what we created and to help you explore the universe of product management. Eddy is not yet another course but a guide that shows you the unbiased overview of Product Management. Eddy is our first step. We aim to scale into a chatbot-based ecosystem that combines the curation marketplace for job-related skills and corporate education needs. Eddy helps us to validate our hypothesis – curated content helps people to up-skill efficiently. I can't emphasize enough how valuable the feedback of the Product Hunt community is for us. Also, until the Coronavirus crisis is over, Eddy is completely free. Stay safe and start with MVP (or WUP, or MLP – all questions to Eddy), everyone.
