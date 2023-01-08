Products
EcoSnap
Recycle your plastic better with Artificial Intelligence
EcoSnap tells you how and where to recycle your items from a simple picture, with advice tailored to your location.
Launched in
Web App
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
+1 by
EcoSnap
About this launch
EcoSnap
Recycle your plastic better with Artificial Intelligence
0
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
EcoSnap by
EcoSnap
was hunted by
Alyssa X
in
Web App
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Alyssa X
and
Leonor Furtado
. Featured on January 11th, 2023.
EcoSnap
is not rated yet. This is EcoSnap's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#117
