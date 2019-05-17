Econap - Powernaps for your pc

Econap is a software for Windows PCs which saves energy by making the standby mode more intelligent.
Save energy without effort and have no interruptions due to standby: Enjoy uninterrupted presentations, downloads, backups, movies and games.
Auf Effizienz programmiertGymnasiasten gewinnen Energiespar-Nachwuchspreis Drei Unterhachinger Schüler haben ein Computer-Programm entwickelt, das bis zu 1,25 Milliarden Windows-Nutzern auf der ganzen Welt beim Energiesparen helfen könnte. Die Abiturienten des Lise-Meitner-Gymnasiums Unterhaching wurden dafür mit dem Perpetuum Energieeffizienz Nachwuchspreis ausgezeichnet, den sie heute in Berlin bei der Jahresauftaktkonferenz der Deutschen Unternehmensinitiative Energieeffizienz (DENEFF) überreicht bekommen.
Start-up im Standby-ModusAbiturienten entwickeln Jugend-forscht-Projekt weiter Mit ihrem Energiespar-Computerprogramm "Stand-Bye!" haben drei ehemalige Unterhachinger Schüler mittlerweile ihren vierten Preis gewonnen. Das Projekt, das 2015 im Rahmen von "Jugend forscht" am Lise-Meitner-Gymnasium entstanden ist, überzeugte auch die Jury des 27. Bundesumweltwettbewerbs. Die 18 Jahre alten Abiturienten Florian Baader, Stephan Le und Matthias Weirich nahmen den Sonderpreis in Höhe von 750 Euro in Kiel entgegen.
Put Windows to Standby Only When PC is Idle with EconapIn Windows, the computer is automatically put to the standby mode after the system has been inactive for some minutes. For the balanced power mode, this time duration is 30 minutes - which basically means that if your PC has no activity for 30 minutes then Windows will put it in the standby mode.
Don't disable the standby!Just started the 200 GB backup of your hard drive. Estimated duration: 5 hours. You leave the PC and come back in the evening - expecting a completed backup. But what you find looks completely different - the PC is in standby mode and the backup was canceled.
