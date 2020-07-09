eCommerce Stack Inspiration

Discussion
Dan Siepen
Maker
Hey Product Hunt Community 🖐❤️ My name is Dan and I'm a growth marketer based in Sydney, Australia 😊 Myself and my business partner @veebuv have been working hard on making this huge collection of resources for eCommerce founders + even just for any entrepreneur, to help inspire growth. We built this whole site using the wonderful Webflow and it was a lot of fun to build! 😊 We share and curate what I believe are the BEST resources for marketers or anyone who wants to learn more about growth for eCommerce. In eCommerce Stack we curate; 👉Best Landing Pages 👉Best eCommerce Tools 👉Best Videos on Growth + eCommerce 👉Best No Code Tools 👉Best Books & eBooks 👉Best Articles + Case Studies 👉Best Podcasts, Newsletters, Influencers + much more! This is only the early stages and we will be submitting more resources ourselves + whatever the community submits through the site 💪❤️ 🚀 Every week, we will be sharing some of the latest growth resources for eCommerce with you... all for free of course 💪❤️ Let me know any feedback you may have, whether more resources or ways to improve the site! 😊
Quality content @dansiepen
@dineshmadanlal Thank you Dinesh, appreciate it :)
Awesome!! helpful content @dansiepen
@ramesh_jain_007 Thank you Ramesh :)
Never seen a website with more poped colors than this one @dansiepen :)
@hieunc229 Hahaha thanks Jack!
Great product, as an eCom founder this is a great resource to turn to! :)
@scott_mckeon Legend Scott thank you so much for the kind words :)
