eCommerce Labels By ModeMagic

👋 Hi Product Hunt, I’m Garima, one of the makers of ModeMagic. Thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us.😀 Now more than ever, e-commerce has become our primary way of shopping. Guiding the customer experience within the confines of a web browser is a challenge. With little control, and ever-increasing catalog sizes (partly due to Shopify and dropshipping) - retailers face problems with making the right products stand out for the right shopper. Smaller brands face the risk of not being able to stand out. We’re a bunch of eCommerce experts, tech enthusiasts and design nerds who are passionate about the online shopping experience. We want to solve the problem of the poorly converting website, which is often due to an unguided, disengaged shopping experience. Amazon already guides its users to the right products using product labels such as “BestSellers👌” or “Amazon’s Pick”. With ModeMagic, we want to give similar powers to business owners on Shopify. To engage customers better and make their products stand out using product labels. Here’s why we believe it is better compared to other apps: 🔧 Label Customizability: Every small business has unique products and color palettes, Modemagic offers full control over label color, fonts etc. 💻 Application: No software/design knowledge is needed to use ModeMagic. Simply select your products, labels and click “Apply”. 🌅 Remove image backgrounds, Clean up: A lot of Shopify stores use dropshipping. Product images often look unprofessional, coming directly from suppliers. We allow users to smartly remove backgrounds and make product listings consistent. 🌟 Extensive Collection: Beyond “bestseller” and “recommended”, Modemagic offers a large collection of contextual, event-based sticker options. We also do custom stickers on requests! We’re starting off with a launch on the Shopify app store, coming to other platforms soon. All Modemagic accounts come with 10 free credits (that’s 10 Stickers)🤩. Our offer to the PH community today is 10 additional credits, free to use. Please use this code: PHMM10. We’re always listening and would love to hear your feedback/questions. To more eCommerce sales for everyone💰💰 Garima
Leveraging the suffering of others for profit is immoral. Specifically I am referring to the willing provocation of FOMO. So, yeah. Fuck that. Find another way to position this.
Maker
@school_4_ants Thanks for your feedback! FOMO is a commonly used word among e-commerce merchants and brands. As we’re launching a design tool focused on helping brands and small restaurateurs who have lost their businesses to come online, we’ve used terms which would be easier to decipher as they navigate the dynamic world of digital commerce. Our app is used by merchants to highlight many things such as social proof, recommendations, offers or even highlighting niche features such as pet-friendly, vegan etc. However, I understand your concern here and we will reword our post to make it more in-tune with highlighting scarcity & urgency rather than FOMO.
