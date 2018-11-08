Magenticians’ Ecommerce Hub is where you’ll find all the ingredients needed to brew the ultimate Ecommerce experience.
Catering 4 of the most evident ecommerce platforms; Magento, Shopify, BigCommerce & WooCommerce, with all the essential tools and needed resources. It is designed to help ecommerce enthusiasts, and business owners & starters.
It has made it easier for new comers to find everything related to ecommerce. This is great for the upcoming holiday seasonSharjeel Bin Ashraf has used this product for one day.
Syed Muneeb Ul HasanMaker@syed_muneebb · Magenticians
Thanks Kevin for stumbling onto our Ecommerce Hub and we appreciate you taking the time to hunt our product. As Ecommerce evolves, so does our Hub with more plugins, extensions and resources for the most popular Ecommerce platforms like Magento, WooCommerce, Shopify and BigCommerce, that’ll help showcase your venture to the world in the best way possible. Our love for Ecommerce is evident in the work we’ve put in to bring this resource for everyone with an extensive list of all the ingredients needed to make Ecommerce stores look good. We’ve reduced the clutter and brought together categories so it is easy to navigate, understand and explore every aspect of what is needed for Ecommerce success. As our commitment to Ecommerce stays stronger than ever, we’re always working to offer everything needed under one roof. Since ecommerce is an ever evolving field, we will strive to make sure that our Ecommerce Hub is updated with the latest information and resources. Cheers!
Sharjeel Bin Ashraf@sharjeelashraf1 · Learn, Build, Scale
@syed_muneebb What are the new features you are adding for Holiday season?
Syed Muneeb Ul HasanMaker@syed_muneebb · Magenticians
@sharjeelashraf1 Great question. Yes, the idea of launching it right now was to offer the most benefit to small business owners who are either on Shopify or WooCommerce. With the ecommerce hub, you get the liberty to find all conversion optimization, marketing automation, and even dropshipping tools that on a single page. No more searching for the best tools. Simply select our filter and you are done!
