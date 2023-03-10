AI-powered personalized icebreakers for cold emails in bulk.
Free Options
Automate your cold email personalization at scale. Generate 100s of personalized icebreakers in seconds with our 1-click bulk generator.
Just upload your prospect list as csv, select their LinkedIn URL column, and click start.
"Thank you giving our tool a try! We'd love to hear your feedback on the personalized lines you generated. Also, let us know if you find this tool useful for your cold outreach workflow, or if you have any suggesting for making it even better."