Home
→
Product
→
EchoScribe
EchoScribe
Telegram bot that transcribes voice & video notes to text
This little thing uses world's best speech recognition software to transcribe any voice/video note coming its way to plain text and send back. It understands talking and mumbling in English, Spanish, German, Italian, Chinese, & 52 other languages.
Launched in
Telegram
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
EchoScribe
About this launch
EchoScribe
Telegram bot that transcribes voice & video notes to text
EchoScribe by
EchoScribe
was hunted by
Alex Chernikov
in
Telegram
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Alex Chernikov
. Featured on June 27th, 2023.
EchoScribe
is not rated yet. This is EchoScribe's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
