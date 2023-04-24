Products
This is the latest launch from Echoes HQ
See Echoes HQ’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Echoes
Echoes
Drive engineering success
Visit
Upvote 19
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Measure and communicate the success of your engineering organization. Shine a lights on engineers work, and create the best conditions for your teams to thrive.
Launched in
SaaS
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
by
Echoes HQ
monday.com
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Echoes HQ
Engineering analytics through the lens of business value
10
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
Echoes by
Echoes HQ
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
SaaS
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Arnaud Porterie
,
Adrien Desbiaux
and
lucas di cioccio
. Featured on May 2nd, 2023.
Echoes HQ
is rated
5/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on July 23rd, 2021.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report