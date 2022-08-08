Products
Echo Recipes
Echo Recipes
hands free virtual assitant for cooking
Echo reads recipes out loud and reacts to voice commands allowing you to focus on your cooking.
Launched in
Cookbooks
,
Cooking
,
Virtual Assistants
by
Echo Recipes
About this launch
Echo Recipes
hands free virtual assitant for cooking
Echo Recipes by
Echo Recipes
was hunted by
Bradley Mease
in
Cookbooks
,
Cooking
,
Virtual Assistants
. Made by
Bradley Mease
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
Echo Recipes
is not rated yet. This is Echo Recipes's first launch.
