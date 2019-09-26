Deals
Echo Loop
A new smart ring with Alexa built in 💍
Amazon
Tech
No more digging for your phone. Stay in the moment with Echo Loop. This titanium smart ring gives you one-click access to Alexa, so you can seamlessly tackle tasks from anywhere.
17 minutes ago
Amazon's new Echo Loop puts Alexa in a discrete smart ring
Amazon is experimenting with putting Alexa everywhere, and its latest experiment might be the wildest yet: a new smart ring called the Echo Loop that puts Alexa on your finger. The Echo Loop joins the newly announced Echo Frames as what Amazon calls "Day1 Edition" products: early devices that isn't quite ready for a wide release that it still wants to put into customers hands to test out.
Echo Loop hands-on: Alexa on your knuckles and at your fingertips
That sounds kind of cool, but in practice it was a little weird. I had to hold my hand up to my mouth to speak to it, and then bring my hand up to my ear in order to listen to it; I almost felt like I was in a goofy spy movie.
