Echo Input
A new battery powered Echo
Amazon
Portable Echo for your home - Smart speaker that comes with a fabric design and 360 degree sound. Unplug the device and carry it room to room while listening to music, uninterrupted.
Featured
2 hours ago
Amazon's Echo Input portable smart speaker launched first in India at ₹4,999
Spurred by the success of Echo smart speakers and the growing smart home market in India, Amazon has come up with a portable Echo Input speaker for Indian customers. It will be initially available only in India at an introductory price of 4,999 with pre-order starting on 4 December on Amazon.in and the final release is expected on 18 December.
In a first, Amazon launches a battery-powered portable Echo speaker in India
After launching nearly a dozen Echo speaker models in India in two years, Amazon said on Wednesday it is adding one more to the mix that addresses one of the most requested features from customers in the nation: Portability. The e-commerce giant today unveiled the Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker ...
Discussion
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This makes sense, I wish my Google Home had a battery back up for when I'm cooking
