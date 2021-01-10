discussion
We're here to find you a quiet place to live. Looking for peace and quiet in the rental market is nothing but a roll of the dice. We've built the only apartment rating site that is strictly dedicated to helping you find the needle-in-a-haystack that is a quiet apartment. Paper thin walls and upstairs neighbors that sound like a stampede are more annoying than ever in the modern WFH era. Hearing from previous and existing tenants lets you take luck out of the equation and find the right apartment the first time. There are numerous sites for reading reviews for apartments, but none made it easy to find a quiet one, so we built Echo Rating. There are already so many unknowns when moving to a new apartment, but noise level is notoriously difficult to figure out before you sign a lease. Far too many apartments leave you hearing every footstep from upstairs and every word your neighbor says. Paying more doesn't even guarantee success, especially in expensive markets like Seattle, San Francisco and New York. What we built is a simple, clean, easy-to-use web app for browsing buildings during your apartment search. We're not here to revolutionize the tech world or raise a Series A. We're just some engineers that wanted to make something useful for people who work from home, study from home, are sensitive to constant noise or are just tired of never being able to relax in their own apartment. We hope some people find this as useful as we do.
