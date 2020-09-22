Echelon Smart Bike

  1. Home
Amazon teamed up with Echelon to sell the EX-Prime bike to create a Peloton-style bike with most of the same offerings just without a screen.
Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by EchelonEchelon and Amazon's partnership has been in the works for a short while, and the first bunch of devices were quietly sold over the last few weeks. It's only now that the pair have gone public with the team up, and said that the bike was requested by Amazon.
Amazon taps Echelon for the Prime Bike, a $500 Peloton knock-offAmazon teamed up with Echelon to build and sell the Prime Bike. The $500 exercise bike is a virtual clone of the $1900 Peloton bike minus the screen - even the color scheme and design are the same. The bike is available now from Amazon (and Walmart with slightly different branding).
Gabe Perez
Hunter
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
Part of what makes the Peloton bike so successful are the live & on-demand workouts. Curious to see the approach Amazon/Echelon takes for this....and...if it's included in our Prime membership 😅
Cassey Irene
🎈
@gabe__perez They have a membership you subscribe to called CONNECT. It's $400 a year. :( Highly doubt it's included in Prime, I think Amazon just gives you a 30 day trial if you buy the bike on amazon.
