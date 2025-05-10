Launches
eBay AI Shopping Agent
This is a launch from Ebay Live
See 1 previous launch
eBay AI Shopping Agent
Your AI assistant for truly personal eBay shopping
Visit
Upvote 56
eBay's new AI Shopping Agent offers hyper-personalized product picks and guidance. Currently rolling out to U.S. users, it aims to make discovery on eBay effortless and tailored to your preferences.
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
E-Commerce
eBay AI Shopping Agent by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
. Featured on May 11th, 2025.
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 17th, 2022.