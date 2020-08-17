  1. Home
No code CSS editor for any website.

EazyCSS is a browser extension that allows you to change any website design visually and get your changes in CSS code.
vignesh warar
Maker
Thanks @kevin for the hunt Hey ProductHunt, My name is Vigneshwarar. I am the creator of EazyCSS, a simple no-code CSS editor for any website. 🟥 Problem 1:- Testing new design ideas or delegating a change to designers/developers, for a no-code person with back and forth emails, would cost time and money. 🟥 Problem 2:- Even from a developer's perspective, using a lot of different sites from a box-shadow generator, picking color code, and switching back and forth from codebase to live preview for pixel changes is time-consuming and less productive. ✅Solution:- A simple-looking slider approach with most of the CSS properties, where anybody can instantly change the design of a site without any prior CSS knowledge and get the CSS code for your changes instantaneously. 🎁Features:- 🖊️Quit juggling with pixel values. Just select a property and slide. 📝Edit text on the webpage. (Hover + Press 'e') 🎨Change color or background with our in-built color picker. 🔄If you make a mistake, you can reset changes to default. 👨‍💻 CSS code for all your design changes will be generated instantly. Here is detailed use-cases page for EazyCSS https://eazycss.com/use-cases Special thanks to IndieHackers community 🙏:- I ran a thread on Indie Hackers where I received lots of feedback and, it shed light on a much broader market. I would love to know your feedback.😊
Valerie Fenske
I guess that's a great tool for those who build website without special builders how do you see the evolution of EazyCSS?
vignesh warar
Maker
@valeryfenskaya Thanks for the feedback I have loads of plans for the future like you can share your design changes with a URL and easily collaborate with your team, etc..
