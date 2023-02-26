Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → EatUps
EatUps

EatUps

Find a place to eat with friends, without the frustration

Free
Everyone is hungry, but deciding on a place to eat is hard. EatUps helps -- send a link out to everyone, let them pick whether they're good, bad, or indifferent, and let EatUps decide where you'll meet up. Works great for new friends, blind dates, or big groups!
Launched in Android, Dating, Food & Drink +1 by
EatUps
monday.com
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Currently EatUps is using Google Maps data on area restaurants. Would love feedback if that's picking up the places you love in your area, or if I should work to compile places from more sources. Feature ideas are also welcome."

EatUps
The makers of EatUps
About this launch
EatUps
EatUpsFind a place to eat with friends, without the frustration
0
reviews
3
followers
EatUps by
EatUps
was hunted by
Thw Iv
in Android, Dating, Food & Drink. Made by
Thw Iv
. Featured on February 28th, 2023.
EatUps
is not rated yet. This is EatUps's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#68