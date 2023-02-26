Find a place to eat with friends, without the frustration
Free
Everyone is hungry, but deciding on a place to eat is hard. EatUps helps -- send a link out to everyone, let them pick whether they're good, bad, or indifferent, and let EatUps decide where you'll meet up. Works great for new friends, blind dates, or big groups!
"Currently EatUps is using Google Maps data on area restaurants. Would love feedback if that's picking up the places you love in your area, or if I should work to compile places from more sources. Feature ideas are also welcome."