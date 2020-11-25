discussion
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 Stefano and Filippo here, italian makers. Italy, as you know, has been the first western country to be impacted by COVID-19. After the first lockdown, with the re-opening, the italian government introduced restrictions for all restaurants and pubs, with mandatory contact-tracing of all their guests, in order do prevent another waive of the pandemic. Being italian (and obviously foodies 🤭), we spent the summer around restaurants and pubs, but soon noticed that the vast majority of them were still relying on pen and paper as the main solution for their contact tracing. So we decided to challenge ourselves with a mini-hackaton. After 3 days of working heads down we built the MVP of Eatalo. We then went out door to door to all the local restaurants in our area to "promote" the service. The results were encouraging, with a high adoption rate and great early feedbacks, which allowed us to iterate and finally make the product better. With Eatalo we decided to focus on a specific pain-point, which is contact tracing. Out there (and here on PH) there's already plenty of solutions which instead focus on digital menus for restaurants; we fllipped the paradigma around and started from the contact tracing part, our core, with the possibility, after the check-in to re-direct guests to the digital menu. Main features: ✅ Multi-languages check-ins (ENG, IT, FR, ES, DE). ✅ Free plan with 900 monthly check-ins included. ✅ Works fine with all the others digital menu solutions. ✅ Data are auto-deleted after 30 days (custom data retention in the Pro plan) ✅ Pro plan with unlimited check-ins (900 check-ins free for the trial) ✅ No credit card needed to try it out We have a promotion out: 150 annual professional plans with 40% discount + we have a special discount for PHunters: use code PH20FOREVER! at checkout and you will have (as you might have guessed) 20% discount forever on the monthly pro plan 🚀 Stay safe and if you have any feedback we're all ears.
Hi PH 👋 We spent the last two weeks working hard to launch this product open to the public, so we hope that you enjoy it 😉
Complimenti! Such a great idea, hope it helps with the COVID a bit.
@vladojsem Thanks, we hope that too!