EasyTravelShare lets you create a personal travel one-page blog in just a minute! You can use this to keep your friends and family up-to-date about your travels. No coding required and works with all kinds of cool features out of the box!
MathijsMaker@mathijsoggel · Co-founder, Birdey
I created EasyTravelShare because i wanted a product that works like it. An easy to use blog from where i can keep my friends and family up to date about my travels. In just one page your visitors can see where you are in the world and what you are up to. I'm looking forward to collecting your thoughts on this product
