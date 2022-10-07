Products
This is the latest launch from EasySendy Pro - Hybrid Email Marketing App
See EasySendy Pro - Hybrid Email Marketing App’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
EasySendy
EasySendy
Hybrid email marketing platform
Visit
Upvote 3
$5 for 5000 Subscribers
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
EasySendy Pro is a hybrid email marketing tool for Marketers to send and deliver high-end email campaigns to drive 3X ROI. Effortlessly launch campaigns to engage subscribers and customers with autoresponders and automated warm-up email campaigns.
Launched in
Newsletters
,
Email Marketing
by
EasySendy Pro - Hybrid Email Marketing App
About this launch
EasySendy Pro - Hybrid Email Marketing App
Hybrid Email Marketing Solution for Small & Medium Business
2
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
EasySendy by
EasySendy Pro - Hybrid Email Marketing App
was hunted by
Aparna Ranjan
in
Newsletters
,
Email Marketing
. Made by
Aparna Ranjan
. Featured on October 7th, 2022.
EasySendy Pro - Hybrid Email Marketing App
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on March 30th, 2016.
Upvotes
3
Comments
3
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#188
