EasyRetro
EasyRetro
Improve your team with fun sprint retrospectives
EasyRetro is a simple and intuitive tool to facilitate sprint retrospectives, brainstorming, and other collaborative meetings with remote teams.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Meetings
by
EasyRetro
About this launch
EasyRetro
Improve your team with fun sprint retrospectives
EasyRetro by
EasyRetro
was hunted by
Glauber
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Meetings
. Made by
Glauber
. Featured on July 6th, 2022.
EasyRetro
is not rated yet. This is EasyRetro's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#55
