Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → EasyResume

EasyResume

Beautiful resumes to land your next job

We’ve designed a collection of creative and professional resume templates to help you stand out from the crowd.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Nupur Patel
Nupur Patel
Hiring
These are pretty nice templates! Are employers finally coming around to the idea of well-designed resumes?
UpvoteShare
Tanner Chung
Tanner Chung
@noops I've visually updated my resume recently and spread it around. So far people have said they liked that there was effort put into the design even if it's subtle so this is great!!
UpvoteShare
Abhi
Abhi
It was incredibly easy to use! I just picked a template that I liked, filled out the appropriate information, and had a professional resume easily accessible online. I also like that the templates, the examples, and the blog help answer important questions that most people always have about how to create a great resume.
UpvoteShare
Hidden comment