Home
→
Product
→
EasyQuant (Beta)
Ranked #19 for today
EasyQuant (Beta)
First broker to offer tailored investment recommendations
EasyQuant, the first broker that safely guides you through the entire investment process. You can finally start growing your money without spending hours of learning on how to invest!
Launched in
Fintech
,
Investing
by
EasyQuant (Beta)
About this launch
EasyQuant (Beta) by
EasyQuant (Beta)
was hunted by
Anıl Akarsu
in
Fintech
,
Investing
. Made by
Anıl Akarsu
. Featured on June 1st, 2022.
EasyQuant (Beta)
is not rated yet. This is EasyQuant (Beta)'s first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
1
Daily rank
#19
Weekly rank
#34
