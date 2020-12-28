EasyQR is a fully self-hosted, all-in-one QR Code Stores platform.
☑️ Online payments via Paypal, Stripe
☑️ Integrated proper analytics
☑️ SEO ready, lightweight and performant store pages
☑️ Highly customizable store pages
and many more..
Fabian
MakerI build ready to use web products.
Hey, Fabian/AltumCode here 🤗 EasyQR is my latest creation and I am proud to finally launch it on Product Hunt. It is a fully self-hosted platform that you pay once and enjoy forever, no recurring payments. Depending on what your purpose is, you can either use it for your own stores (via the Regular license) or create a fully ready-to-go SAAS with it (via the Extended license). The landing page is https://easyqr.menu/ where you get all the details about the product 🙌. And you can then check the demo, what you actually will be getting, right here: https://easyqr.menu/demo Username: admin Password: admin Any question & suggestions you may have, I'm all ears and ready to answer 🙏. When commenting this, EasyQR has already gotten 4 massive updates, featuring a ton of new functionality.
Hi Fabian, you got used to it with quality and super efficient jobs. Also this time the web app has been well developed and is very useful for the emergency situation we are experiencing. Good luck!
@andreapostiglione I really appreciate it, Andrea! Indeed, I've been working a lot on making every product better as time passes and keep the standard of quality as high as possible 🙏.
Super ! Good luck. Great seller and dev.
Another amazing product from AltumCode. Very fast and easy to use. We're happy to bring a SaaS with this product. Keep going Fabian. ❤️
Using several products from AltumCode now and they're really awsome. Intuitive development, great features and a really fast and very competent support. Always open for feature suggestions. In times like these atm, EasyQR is a real blast for so many restaurants that could create an online menu and payment order solution within a few steps instead of installing and creating an own shopsystem, where most have no clue how to do it. Tumbs Up for EasyQR and also take a look at his other fine products!