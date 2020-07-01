Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tobias Eberhard
Maker
Hey Hunters! My name is Tobias and I’m one of the (danish 🇩🇰) founders of the EasyPoker app 🐱🚀 EasyPoker is not about gambling. We’re about the social experience of poker with friends. Instead of selling chips and in-game currency our app is based on a subscription business model, giving access to extra features and bigger tables. The last couple of months we have added capability and better features for remote poker as well, making sure players can keep hosting corona-friendly poker nights during the pandemic. We're all looking forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback, and happy to answer any questions.
Upvote (4)Share
@tobias_eberhard good job. Seems like an amazing implementation.
Upvote (3)Share
Seems fun, really like the idea. Ideal for people who don't want to schedule a Pokerstars home game for example. I'll keep this in mind for the next time I'm hanging with friends.
Upvote (2)Share