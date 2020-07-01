Log In
Host poker nights without chips or playing cards

EasyPoker is the digital substitute for the traditional silver case poker set. Have your next “poker night” with friends on the beach, the bar, around the campfire, out traveling etc. No poker chips or playing cards needed.
Ugens Startup: "James Bond spiller ikke Yatzy - det er røvkedeligt" * TechSavvyDigitale jetoner og kort, er grundstenen i et nyt startup, der skal gøre det muligt at sidde i samme rum og spille poker - uden alt gearet. Startuppet vil væk fra de mange pokersider der kræver kapitalindskud fra spillerne og matcher brugere tilfældigt.
Tobias Eberhard
Maker
Hey Hunters! My name is Tobias and I’m one of the (danish 🇩🇰) founders of the EasyPoker app 🐱‍🚀 EasyPoker is not about gambling. We’re about the social experience of poker with friends. Instead of selling chips and in-game currency our app is based on a subscription business model, giving access to extra features and bigger tables. The last couple of months we have added capability and better features for remote poker as well, making sure players can keep hosting corona-friendly poker nights during the pandemic. We're all looking forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback, and happy to answer any questions.
Stan Bright
@tobias_eberhard good job. Seems like an amazing implementation.
Hans Dekker
Seems fun, really like the idea. Ideal for people who don't want to schedule a Pokerstars home game for example. I'll keep this in mind for the next time I'm hanging with friends.
Vladimir
Really great idea, will try it out with my guys next time, but it has definetly a different feeling, then playing with chips & real cards.
Sanjana
Will try this out for sure!
