easypodcasts

Too busy to keep up with your favorite podcasts? Listen to the takeaways only.
Each episode is summarized into short audio clips.
Each audio clip includes transcription.
Got feedback or questions? Come chat with the team at slack!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Manuel Bulos
Maker
Hello Hunters! This is my first product launch, the main reason I decided to create this app is because I often find myself too busy to listen to all the podcasts I like. This app solves that problem by showing only the most relevant sections for each episode. You can get it from the App Store right now, first month is free using the code: PRODUCTHUNT https://apps.apple.com/app/easyp...
UpvoteShare