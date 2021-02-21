discussion
Hey Product Hunters! Mensur here, founder of Easynote 😉 We are super excited to be here at Product Hunt. When I started to work on Easynote in early days, I never thought it would ever become a product that is today, since I’ve created it on my spare time and to manage my personal projects in 2015. I released a first version in 2016, and suddenly traffic started to come in and I’ve realized it came from Capterra. I worked day and night on SEO and in 2017 product grew by 100-150 daily signups. My idea was to create a simple tool that could be adapted to each individual project, since no project is the same. I wanted to let people to adapt the tool to their needs, rather to have a tool that is always the same no matter the project. So, I created apps (timetracking, calendar, risk management, change management, filemanager etc..) and an app store, This meant that the user could install those apps they needed in each individual project and adapt the project to their needs thanks to the apps and our community loved it. This was our journey to create one tool to manage all your work. We learned a lot, got amazing feedback and with all this in our hands we decided to rebuild Easynote from scratch to make it future read and to create a future platform. The last 2 years, we have been developing new version of Easynote and we have just launched it, so exciting. So what can you do with Easynote? • Easyview. Imagine excel where you can add unlimited columns, we call these widgets. We have many widgets from status, people, money, numbers, timeline, deadline, website etc and you can add unlimited of widgets and rename them to anything. The sky is the limit and you can adapt Easynote to any project. • Group, filter, sort, and customize your data. • Invite team members and collaborate with them • Anysearch, find anything & anywhere (comments, tasks, attachements., projects) across Easynote instantly. • Import data from Excel, Trello, Monday, Asana • Simple CMS to manage your contacts • 3D view to switch quickly between your tasks • User control • Desktop App for Windows, OSX, Linux All features can be found on https://easynote.com/features We have a clear vision where we would like to go and you can see that on our roadmap here: https://easynote.com/roadmap I would like to let you know that currently we are having a LIFETIME deal of Easynote for only $149 / 10 users, which means you pay once and you will be able to enjoy Easynote forever and all future features. Website: https://easynote.com Thank you on behalf of the entire Easynote team. Mensur, Founder of Easynote
