Easymove

Uber for large item delivery

Easymove connects you with professional,reliable , local movers anytime you need it.
@nuriyya_ruslanovna thank you for you support and helping us to realize this project
@muzaffer_kharayev_ Thank you very much.
Isa Qasimov
Isa Qasimov
Very good idea, Good Luck you guys!
@isa_qasimov thank you for your support.
Here is my medium post how i came out with idea to create Easymove. https://medium.com/@eminfaliyev/...
Hi Everyone, Thank you @kevin for hunting. My name is Emin the founde of Easymove. Everyone know how it is painful and expensive to move large items from point A to point B. Easymove enables consumers and furniture brands to access local truck and get instant moving and delivery help at affordable flat cost. After moving 9 times and expeiencing moving nightmares and i came up with idea to create a platform which will allow people to book instant, safe services at affordable flat cost. Book Easymove for: Apartment & House Moving, Furniture & Appliance delivery, Storage and Warehouse Delivery, LTL or FTL loads. Brands can use Easymove as a workforce platform to manage, request on-demand drivers and get help with Last Mile Delivery. Our trucks as big as you want. We have pickup trucks, box trucks, Semi trucks, cargo van. How it works: 1- In web or mobile app choose pickup & drop off address, date time, describe, tell your budget. 2- Review helpers profile, negotiate the cost and hire him. 3- Once job is done rate and pay your helper. Updates: We added new features like on-demand workforce management, improved tracking. Now you can get any size of truck. Easymove is the only help for any moving and delivery needs. Happy to answer all your questions.
