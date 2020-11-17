EasyFinder 2 is a mac menu bar app that helps you become more productive by letting you "Access your information, FAST."
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Prashant Nigam
Maker
easyfinderapp.com, Founder | Technophile
Hello Everyone, Problem 🤔 - Not realizing, we often spend small chunks of time finding and opening frequently used items like file, folders, apps. Collectively, it costs us a lot of our productive time during the day. Also, it breaks the work's rhythm and adds frustration when we don't find the right information at the right time. Solution 🧐 - EasyFinder 2. EasyFinder 2 is a nifty app to increase all mac users' productivity by bringing all the essential items like files, folders, and apps in the menu bar, accessible by keyboard shortcuts. EasyFinder 2 lives in your menu bar and lets you "Organize and access important files, FAST." 📖 The previous version of EasyFinder was launched on Product Hunt. Since then, it is being used by more than 5000 users worldwide 🔥. Based on feedback and feature requests from EasyFinder users, EasyFinder 2 is developed from scratch. The idea is still the same - "Access your most important information, FAST" - but EasyFinder 2 comes with many features that will help you be more productive. Do you often type and search files in Spotlight, or navigate a maze of folders to find your file in Finder? EasyFinder 2 helps you be more productive by bringing down the time to access your frequently used documents, folders, and apps and let you access them with just a keyboard shortcut or a mouse click. You can use EasyFinder 2 to open all your essential files fast right when you need it, whether you are in the middle of work, in a conference call, in a screen share, or on a live stream. If you only need quick info from your file, get it without even opening the file using the 👉 "QuickLook feature" to preview it. Key features 🚀 ------------- • Create individual Workspace for Work, Personal, Side Projects, Live Streaming, and many more to organize essential items. • Add Items by dragging and dropping them • QuickLook feature to preview the file's content without opening them. • Keyboard shortcuts for quick and fast access to items • Re-order items within a category via dragging. • Touch Bar support that displays all your Workspaces and lets you quickly switch between them. • In-built convenience keyboard shortcuts to open common Apple apps. E.g., M to open Messages, N for Notes. Full list of shortcuts in the About screen in preferences. • Backwards compatibility with EasyFinder - Import all items from EasyFinder. Importing creates a new workspace and add all items from EasyFinder into EasyFinder 2. EasyFinder, as seen: ### "This Is the Productivity App That Every Mac Should Have" - Gear Patrol ### Showcased in "Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - August 2019" - MacRumors ### "10 MAC APPS YOU MAY NOT BE USING BUT SHOULD" - Rocket Yard QUESTIONS? Reach out to us on Twitter (@EasyFinderApp or @prashantnigam_). Let us know if you have any questions or face any issues. We're always glad to help.
Share
@alexegiyan Thanks Alex 🙏