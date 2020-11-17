  1. Home
EasyFinder 2 is a mac menu bar app that helps you become more productive by letting you "Access your information, FAST."
Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - August 2019Apps designed for the Mac don't typically receive as much attention as apps made for iPhones and iPads, so we have a series here at MacRumors designed to highlight useful and interesting Mac apps worth checking out and potentially investing in.
This Is the Productivity App That Every Mac Should HaveAll Macs come equipped with Spotlight, a simple feature that lets you quickly search for apps, documents and specific files. You probably use it without even realizing - it's the magnifying glass located in the upper-right corner of the menu bar. Even though it's super easy to use, Spotlight has some room for improvement.
Hello Everyone, Problem 🤔 - Not realizing, we often spend small chunks of time finding and opening frequently used items like file, folders, apps. Collectively, it costs us a lot of our productive time during the day. Also, it breaks the work's rhythm and adds frustration when we don't find the right information at the right time. Solution 🧐 - EasyFinder 2. EasyFinder 2 is a nifty app to increase all mac users' productivity by bringing all the essential items like files, folders, and apps in the menu bar, accessible by keyboard shortcuts. EasyFinder 2 lives in your menu bar and lets you "Organize and access important files, FAST." 📖 The previous version of EasyFinder was launched on Product Hunt. Since then, it is being used by more than 5000 users worldwide 🔥. Based on feedback and feature requests from EasyFinder users, EasyFinder 2 is developed from scratch. The idea is still the same - "Access your most important information, FAST" - but EasyFinder 2 comes with many features that will help you be more productive. Do you often type and search files in Spotlight, or navigate a maze of folders to find your file in Finder? EasyFinder 2 helps you be more productive by bringing down the time to access your frequently used documents, folders, and apps and let you access them with just a keyboard shortcut or a mouse click. You can use EasyFinder 2 to open all your essential files fast right when you need it, whether you are in the middle of work, in a conference call, in a screen share, or on a live stream. If you only need quick info from your file, get it without even opening the file using the 👉 "QuickLook feature" to preview it. Key features 🚀 ------------- • Create individual Workspace for Work, Personal, Side Projects, Live Streaming, and many more to organize essential items. • Add Items by dragging and dropping them • QuickLook feature to preview the file's content without opening them. • Keyboard shortcuts for quick and fast access to items • Re-order items within a category via dragging. • Touch Bar support that displays all your Workspaces and lets you quickly switch between them. • In-built convenience keyboard shortcuts to open common Apple apps. E.g., M to open Messages, N for Notes. Full list of shortcuts in the About screen in preferences. • Backwards compatibility with EasyFinder - Import all items from EasyFinder. Importing creates a new workspace and add all items from EasyFinder into EasyFinder 2. EasyFinder, as seen: ### "This Is the Productivity App That Every Mac Should Have" - Gear Patrol ### Showcased in "Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - August 2019" - MacRumors ### "10 MAC APPS YOU MAY NOT BE USING BUT SHOULD" - Rocket Yard QUESTIONS? Reach out to us on Twitter (@EasyFinderApp or @prashantnigam_). Let us know if you have any questions or face any issues. We're always glad to help.
Alex
Amazing free Mac menu bar app that helps me access important files and apps fast.
