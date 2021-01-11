EasyClout
Social media management & growth platform
Bill Hinostroza
MakerFounder, CEO of EasyClout
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 We're extremely excited to share our Product Hunt launch with you all. Looking forward to your feedback, advice, and thoughts. Here are some of the features that you'll find on EasyClout: 🔹 Manage, Publish & Schedule Posts: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn with more social media networks on the way! 🔹 Analyze Content Performance: Measure and report the performance of your content. Get in-depth insights to grow your reach, engagement, and sales. 🔹 Organic Growth Automation: With our state-of-the-art AI bot you can automate your Instagram and Twitter marketing by selecting the tags, keywords, locations, and usernames that you want to target. **Coming Soon** 🔹 Instagram & Twitter Messaging: Continue the conversation you left off on Instagram & Twitter right from the EasyClout dashboard. 🔹 Team Member Management: Have several content managers and social media specialists? You can now manage them all within the EasyClout dashboard 🔹 Cloud File Management: Connect your Dropbox or OneDrive to your account for easy file management. 🔹 Modern Image Editor w/ Watermark Support: Modify, view, and edit your posts after uploading with our on-demand image editor. We are continually adding more features to the platform. So stay tuned! 🚨NEW YEAR SALE🚨 We are offering a 50% off new year sale! No coupon code needed. Hope to see you on EasyClout 🚀🔥👍🏼 Thanks and have a good day everyone!
Congrats team. Looks great. Wish you luck :)