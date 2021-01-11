  1. Home
EasyClout

Social media management & growth platform

Productivity
Marketing
#3 Product of the DayToday
Easyclout is a powerful, simple, all-in-one social media management and growth platform that helps businesses reduce social media marketing costs with our state of the art AI bot. Saving you time, increase productivity, and achieve better business results.
Featured
discussion
3 Reviews3.3/5
Bill Hinostroza
Maker
Founder, CEO of EasyClout
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 We're extremely excited to share our Product Hunt launch with you all. Looking forward to your feedback, advice, and thoughts. Here are some of the features that you'll find on EasyClout: 🔹 Manage, Publish & Schedule Posts: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn with more social media networks on the way! 🔹 Analyze Content Performance: Measure and report the performance of your content. Get in-depth insights to grow your reach, engagement, and sales. 🔹 Organic Growth Automation: With our state-of-the-art AI bot you can automate your Instagram and Twitter marketing by selecting the tags, keywords, locations, and usernames that you want to target. **Coming Soon** 🔹 Instagram & Twitter Messaging: Continue the conversation you left off on Instagram & Twitter right from the EasyClout dashboard. 🔹 Team Member Management: Have several content managers and social media specialists? You can now manage them all within the EasyClout dashboard 🔹 Cloud File Management: Connect your Dropbox or OneDrive to your account for easy file management. 🔹 Modern Image Editor w/ Watermark Support: Modify, view, and edit your posts after uploading with our on-demand image editor. We are continually adding more features to the platform. So stay tuned! 🚨NEW YEAR SALE🚨 We are offering a 50% off new year sale! No coupon code needed. Hope to see you on EasyClout 🚀🔥👍🏼 Thanks and have a good day everyone!
Russell RoundsChemical Equipment Tenders
Congrats team. Looks great. Wish you luck :)
Alson Kaw
Another NextPost / Stackpost "startup"?
