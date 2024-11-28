Launches
EasyChef
EasyChef
Turn your ingredients into recipes instantly
Discover quick and delicious recipes using just the ingredients you have at home or the ingredients you crave for. Reduce food waste and make long-term savings, and cook healthy!
Launched in
Android
Health & Fitness
Cooking
+1 by
EasyChef
About this launch
EasyChef
Turn your ingredients into recipes instantly
EasyChef by
EasyChef
was hunted by
Maxime Berger
in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Cooking
. Made by
Maxime Berger
. Featured on November 30th, 2024.
EasyChef
is not rated yet. This is EasyChef's first launch.
