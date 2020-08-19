EasyCalendar is an easy to use yet powerful appointment scheduler for teams. You can customize the settings as per your use case and business flow with few clicks. It also integrates with other business tools and provides a tiny built-in CRM.
Hello Hunters :) Hope you all are doing great, safe & healthy. Today, I'm super excited to launch EasyCalendar, an appointment scheduler to help you easily schedule & manage your appointments. How is this different from Calendly? I know that this is the first question you must have thought about or even thinking as you read this further. We ourselves are big fans of Calendly. But there few things that our team saw missing in current Calendly offerings: 1. It is great for individuals but not so great of teams 2. Lack of decent integrations 3. Lack of proper management of contacts that have scheduled appointments with you. We can always use these contacts for remarketing. 4. Calendar settings are bit too complex. 5. Lack of workflows So, when we started building EasyCalendar, we thought of addressing these 4 points along with giving a beautiful & clean appointment scheduling widget that you can add on your website or share as a link. In EasyCalendar, you get a fancy appointment scheduler link: https://cal.so/ Also, our plans for EasyCalendar are way beyond just an appointment calendar. We are looking to build this into a platform that will address each & every requirement of businesses around schedule, date & time of their employees and customers. For example, staff scheduler, multi-location store working hours widget, webinar registrations etc. Fun fact: EasyCalendar was in use for last 3.5 years as a feature in our other product JustCall (https://justcall.io). After getting some great feedback and appreciation from our JustCall customers, we decided to spin it out as a separate product all together. Looking forward to see you on EasyCalendar :)
Love the JustCall part. Great strategy I must say. All the best, will give it a try.
@vibhor1997a Thanks for the kind words, Vibhor. Looking forward to have you on EasyCalendar.
Looks good. Are these pages SEO optimized?
@wasim_akram9 We're not there yet but that's definitely the plan. As our target market is small businesses who don't have online presence or limited presence, we will make EasyCalendar as way for them to become searchable on internet.
My wife uses EasyCalendar for our clinic bookings. Patients book an appointment with her using her appointment calendar link. Earlier they used to call at the clinic to book the appointment. Good part is that whenever there is an holiday coming or here availability changes, she can make the required changes to here calendar on her own without requiring any help from me or Easycalendar team. So, great job team. I think you guys should pitch doctors and clinics, they will love it.
@sharmag88 Thanks for all the help and being our early user.
